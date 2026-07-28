We tried two recipes for Oreo Mug Cakes in this week's TikTok to Table

If you've been on social media, you've probably seen recipes for Oreo Mug Cakes that only require a few ingredients -- are they too good to be true?

Ashley Hawk tried out two viral recipes in this week's TikTok to Table.

Recipe 1

4 Oreos

1/4th cup milk

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cocoa powder

Crush Oreos and mix with milk, then add the other ingredients and microwave for 1.5 minutes. Allow to cool and enjoy.

Recipe 2

4 Oreos

3 tbsp whole milk

1/4 tsp baking powder

Crush Oreos and mix with milk and baking powder then microwave for 1.5 minutes and allow to cool.