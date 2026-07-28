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We tried two recipes for Oreo Mug Cakes in this week's TikTok to Table

TikTok to Table: Oreo Mug Cakes
We tried the viral Oreo Mug Cake recipes.
TikTok to Table
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If you've been on social media, you've probably seen recipes for Oreo Mug Cakes that only require a few ingredients -- are they too good to be true?

Ashley Hawk tried out two viral recipes in this week's TikTok to Table.

Recipe 1
4 Oreos
1/4th cup milk
1 tbsp sugar
1 tbsp flour
1/2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp cocoa powder

Crush Oreos and mix with milk, then add the other ingredients and microwave for 1.5 minutes. Allow to cool and enjoy.

Recipe 2
4 Oreos
3 tbsp whole milk
1/4 tsp baking powder

Crush Oreos and mix with milk and baking powder then microwave for 1.5 minutes and allow to cool.

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