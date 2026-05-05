We're celebrating Cinco de Mayo on this week's Tasty Tuesday

Looking for a restaurant to celebrate Cinco de Mayo? Here are a couple of suggestions from Salt Lake Foodie.
Taco Culture - American Fork
Pollo Asado Burrito
Carne Asada Quesadilla
Al Pastor Tacos
Nacho House - West Jordan and North Salt Lake City
CHORIPOLLO DIP Creamy white queso with grilled chicken and chorizo melted cheese oven·baked to perfection and topped with cilantro
NACHOS FUNDIDOS Nachos topped with shredded chicken, carnitas, refried beans, a touch of salsa verde, and melted cheese, garnished with fresh lettuce, pico de Gallo, and sour cream.
BIRRIA ALFREDO FETTUCCINE TOSSED IN A CREAMY ALFREDO BLENDED WITH RICH BIRRIA CONSOMME, TOPPED WITH TENDER SHREDDED BEEF BIRRIA AND FINISHED WITH PICKLED RED ONIONS AND FRESH CILANTRO
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