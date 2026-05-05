We're celebrating Cinco de Mayo on this week's Tasty Tuesday

Looking for a restaurant to celebrate Cinco de Mayo? Here are a couple of suggestions from Salt Lake Foodie.

Taco Culture - American Fork

Pollo Asado Burrito

Carne Asada Quesadilla

Al Pastor Tacos

Nacho House - West Jordan and North Salt Lake City

CHORIPOLLO DIP Creamy white queso with grilled chicken and chorizo melted cheese oven·baked to perfection and topped with cilantro

NACHOS FUNDIDOS Nachos topped with shredded chicken, carnitas, refried beans, a touch of salsa verde, and melted cheese, garnished with fresh lettuce, pico de Gallo, and sour cream.

BIRRIA ALFREDO FETTUCCINE TOSSED IN A CREAMY ALFREDO BLENDED WITH RICH BIRRIA CONSOMME, TOPPED WITH TENDER SHREDDED BEEF BIRRIA AND FINISHED WITH PICKLED RED ONIONS AND FRESH CILANTRO

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