We're taking a trip to Boulder Mountain as part of this week's Tasty Tuesday

Hit the road with Salt Lake Foodie for one of the stops on this week's Tasty Tuesday: He's visiting "Sweetwater Kitchen at Boulder Mountain Guest Ranch" and "La Costa Restaurant" in Sandy.
Sweetwater Kitchen at Boulder Mountain Guest Ranch - Boulder
HERBED TRUFFLE FRIES
hand cut, white truffle oil, fresh herbs, parmesan, and chipotle fry sauce
BMGR GRASS-FED, GRASS-FINISHED CAST IRON SEARED STEAK CUTS - Changes daily
18oz Ribeye
10oz Tenderloin
La Costa Restaurant - Sandy
Huevos Rancheros
2 Crispy corn tortillas topped with sunny side up eggs and red chunky tomato sauce and parmesan cheese
Chimichanga ¨Jarocha¨
Real crab meat and Shrimp; cooked with onions and tomatoes, topped with our creamy house sauce, garnished with sour cream and guacamole.
Steak Quesadilla
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