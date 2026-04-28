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We're taking a trip to Boulder Mountain as part of this week's Tasty Tuesday

Tasty Tuesday
Here are this week's foodie findings.
Tasty Tuesday
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Hit the road with Salt Lake Foodie for one of the stops on this week's Tasty Tuesday: He's visiting "Sweetwater Kitchen at Boulder Mountain Guest Ranch" and "La Costa Restaurant" in Sandy.

Sweetwater Kitchen at Boulder Mountain Guest Ranch - Boulder
HERBED TRUFFLE FRIES
hand cut, white truffle oil, fresh herbs, parmesan, and chipotle fry sauce
BMGR GRASS-FED, GRASS-FINISHED CAST IRON SEARED STEAK CUTS - Changes daily
18oz Ribeye
10oz Tenderloin

La Costa Restaurant - Sandy
Huevos Rancheros
2 Crispy corn tortillas topped with sunny side up eggs and red chunky tomato sauce and parmesan cheese
Chimichanga ¨Jarocha¨
Real crab meat and Shrimp; cooked with onions and tomatoes, topped with our creamy house sauce, garnished with sour cream and guacamole.
Steak Quesadilla

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

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