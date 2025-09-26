What people who want to buy an EV need to know about tax credits expiring soon

The U.S. gives people a $7,500 tax credit when they bought a new electric vehicle (EV).

But, that credit is ending on October 1, 2025 under a new tax law.

We talked with Kevin Collins, General Sales Manager at Ken Garff American Fork Ford, for some insight.

He says once that tax credit ends, EVs will get more expensive and so sales are expected to drop.

Car companies may respond by offering other discounts or cutting how many EVs they make.

Kevin says if you are thinking about getting an EV, now is the time to make the move! Ken Garff still has a great selection of several different makes and models.

You can learn more at kengarff.com.