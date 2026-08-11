When wildfire smoke rolls in, most people just head indoors, is that enough to protect your family?

Jenny Hardman talked with Indoor Air Quality Specialist Brock Hatch, with Apex Clean Air, who says wildfire smoke doesn’t just pass through.

Fine particles settle into your ductwork, carpet, and HVAC system — and recirculate every time your air kicks on, months after the haze is gone.

He explained that newer homes are super tight and energy efficient, so they don't let the cool air or warm air out — but that can also trap in the dirty air.

With older homes, they're not as tight, so the bad air gets in through window seals and doors.

Air Quality Specialists at Apex Clean Air check four main elements in your home:



Filtration Purification Mechanical Ventilation or Dilution Humidification Control

The first 50 people who visit apexcleanair.com/fox13 or call (385) 275-6876 and mention you saw them on Fox 13's The PLACE will get a free consultation.