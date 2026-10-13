Where you can pick your own pumpkin in a pumpkin patch

McFarland Family Farms is a seventh-generation family farm that specializes in growing the highest quality produce for families across the state of Utah.

Their main crops are sweetcorn, onions, pumpkins and a small-scale variety of other seasonal produce favorites (tomatoes, peppers, etc.)

They also offer community events at their White Barn Farm U-Pick Flower and Pumpkin fields.

Those events start in July and August with a Farmer's Market every Saturday 9AM-2PM.

There are also 40+ local vendors, live music, food trucks and McFarland produce.

The U-pick flower fields start blooming and are open to the public at the end of July and run in succession through the first frost.

Then in mid-September they open their U-pick Pumpkin Patch and host an annual Fall Festivals on select Saturdays in September and October.

You can find McFarland Family Farms fresh produce, not only at their Farmer's Market, but at six seasonal produce stand locations across Weber and Davis County.

They open June 1st and have at least one location open through Halloween

You can find more at mcfarlandfamilyfarms.com and @mcfarlandfamilyfarms on Instagram and Facebook.