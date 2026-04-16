While a lot of kids worry about "fitting in", some are quietly worrying about their next meal

Many kids worry about fitting in, or having drama with friends or even body image and appearance.

But there are some kids who are quietly worrying about their next meal.

USANA Foundation's Michelle Benedict joined us to explain how that stress shapes their lives, and what you can do to help.

She says there are kids in Utah, as well as around the world, who don't know if there will be enough food for them today or if the food they have will last through the weekend.

Michelle says they also stress out about being singled out at school for free meals, or worry about their parents or caregivers stressing about money.

She says they "read adult stress fast", becoming hyper-aware early on.

Many take on adult roles by rationing food and watching out for younger siblings.

For them, Michelle says, hunger isn't just physical. It drives how they act and focus and it affects their confidence.

If you want to help them closet o home, give them food predictably. That's what USANA Kids Eat works to do.

We provide backpacks filled with select non-perishable, easily prepared foods to ensure kids get enough to eat when they can’t depend on school meals.

They provide backpacks filled with non-perishable, easily prepared foods to ensure kids get enough to eat over weekends and school breaks, so that takes one worry away from them.

Across the world, USANA Foundation is building garden towers which help families learn to grow their own food.

Michelle says each tower can hold more than 100 regionally-native plants that can provide 1,100 meals every year and be harvested year after year.

If you'd like to help, please visit UsanaFoundation.org or UsanaKidsEat.org.