Who is at fault if an animal causes an injury? We talked with Tyler. T. Todd with We Win Injury Law to find the answer.

Todd says when a pet causes an injury, Utah law can impose responsibility on the owner or keeper. Often, the animal doesn't have to be aggressive or have prior history to be liable.

If a deer or wild animal runs into the road, the driver often cannot make a claim. However, depending on the circumstances, a passenger, even if a family member, can have a claim.

In rural Utah the mere fact a cow wanders onto the road or escapes a fence, does not automatically mean negligence. Todd says more facts are needed.

We Win Injury Law can help you sort through issues from dog bites to wildlife.

Call them at 435-688-9558, visit their website WeWinInjuryLaw.com or follow them @wewininjurylaw.