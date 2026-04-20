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Who is at fault if an animal causes an injury?

We Win Injury Law
(The Place Advertiser) - From family pets to wildlife on the highway, who is at fault if an animal causes an injury?
We Win Injury Law
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Who is at fault if an animal causes an injury? We talked with Tyler. T. Todd with We Win Injury Law to find the answer.

Todd says when a pet causes an injury, Utah law can impose responsibility on the owner or keeper. Often, the animal doesn't have to be aggressive or have prior history to be liable.

If a deer or wild animal runs into the road, the driver often cannot make a claim. However, depending on the circumstances, a passenger, even if a family member, can have a claim.

In rural Utah the mere fact a cow wanders onto the road or escapes a fence, does not automatically mean negligence. Todd says more facts are needed.

We Win Injury Law can help you sort through issues from dog bites to wildlife.

Call them at 435-688-9558, visit their website WeWinInjuryLaw.com or follow them @wewininjurylaw.

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