Why Utah Homeowners Should Think About Their Roof in May — Not October

Most homeowners aren’t thinking about their roof in May — and according to Bighorn Roofing experts Bryce Rose and Jon Howe, that’s exactly why now is the best time to start the conversation.

During a recent interview, the Bighorn Roofing team explained that homeowners who plan ahead in the spring have more flexibility, less stress and better scheduling options before Utah’s busy fall roofing season begins.

“The homeowners who reach out in May are usually calm, planned and protected by fall,” said Bryce Rose of Bighorn Roofing. “The ones who wait until September are often scrambling.”

Rose and Howe said many homeowners don’t realize roofing is seasonal — not just for scheduling, but for how roofing materials actually perform in different temperatures.

Using side-by-side shingle demonstrations, Rose explained that extreme summer heat can soften shingles and loosen protective granules, while freezing winter temperatures can make shingles brittle and harder to install correctly. Spring and fall temperatures typically provide the best conditions for roofing projects.

“Spring is actually the ideal time to install a roof,” Rose said. “But fall fills up fast, especially with reputable contractors.”

Howe added that waiting too long can leave homeowners with limited choices and longer wait times during peak season.

“Good contractors book out weeks in advance,” Howe said. “If you wait until fall to start looking, you’re often trying to solve a problem under pressure.”

The roofing team encouraged homeowners to schedule inspections even if they aren’t ready to replace their roof immediately. Common warning signs include missing or curling shingles, granule loss in gutters, water stains or roofs more than 20 years old.

An inspection, they said, provides information and peace of mind — whether a roof needs immediate attention or simply future planning.

Bighorn Roofing also noted that homeowners who schedule consultations earlier in the year may be able to lock in pricing before seasonal increases in labor and material costs.

For more information or to schedule an inspection, visit Bighorn Roofing or call 801-305-4851.

Homeowners can also watch Bighorn Roofing’s full seasonal roofing guide on YouTube: Best Time to Replace Your Roof in Utah | Spring vs Summer vs Fall vs Winter Roofing