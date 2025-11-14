Yeti is a gentle giant who is a bundle of love and affection

Meet Yeti, a truly special boy who's looking for his forever family.

This gentle giant is a bundle of love and affection, with a curious and adventurous spirit.

Yeti is an incredibly smart dog, always up for exploring the great outdoors.

Despite being mostly blind and partially deaf, he navigates the world with courage and independence, and is incredibly friendly to everyone he meets, although he may need a little extra time to warm up to new people.

Yeti is a loyal companion who will happily snuggle up on the couch with you after a day of adventures.

He gets along well with other dogs, cats and children and is a true friend to all.

With his unique personality and loving nature, Yeti is sure to bring joy and warmth to his new family.

Could you be the one to give this brave boy the loving home he deserves?

If you'd like to meet Yeti, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at Petco in Taylorsville, 1786 W. 5400 S., on Saturday, November 15, 2025 from 1-4pm with adoptable dogs.