You are invited to the "Starry Night: Run for the Roses" gala to support child abuse victims

The Friends of the Weber-Morgan Children's Justice Center (CJC) is inviting you to its premier fundraising event, the Starry Night Gala.

This year's theme is "A Run for the Roses" which coincide with the Kentucky Derby.

Guests will enjoy live music by Standards and Substandards, a gourmet meal catered by Union Grill as well as auctions, an opportunity drawing and a keynote address detailing the work the CJC does.

For 35 years, the Weber-Morgan CJC has been on the frontline for child victims.

Serving 2,748 children in 2025, the CJC coordinates a specialized team of investigators, attorneys, social workers, and medical professionals to ensure children receive care without secondary trauma.

The CJC provides resources to create a child-friendly, comfortable environment to reduce victim trauma during child abuse investigations.

The Starry Night Gala will be on Saturday, May 2, 2026 at The Monarch in Ogden.

In honor of the Kentucky Derby theme, guests are encouraged to dress in Derby-inspired attire like big hats and colorful suits.

You can learn more and get tickets at cjcogden.org.