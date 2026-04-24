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You can pet, feed and even hold some of the baby animals at Baby Animal Adventures

Baby Animal Adventures
This is Friday &amp; Saturday in South Jordan.
Baby Animal Adventures
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You can pet, feed, and interact with baby farm animals including goats, lambs, pigs, chicks, ducks, rabbits and calves at Baby Animal Adventures.

It's sponsored by Utah State University Extension and gives families the opportunity to experience agriculture close up.

Baby Animal Adventures will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 24 and Saturday, april 25, 2026 at the BAC, 2100 W. 11400 S., South Jordan.

Tickets are $11 for ages 3 and older, free for children 0 to 2 years old, and $50 for a family pass of five people.

Click here to purchase tickets and learn more at extension.usu.edu/bastianagriculturalcenter.

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