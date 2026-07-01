You can see some of the characters from "PAW Patrol" right here in Utah!

"PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie" comes to theaters on August 14 and this week some of the characters are stopping by to say hi in SLC!

Chase, Marshall and Rhubarb stopped by The PLACE and you can meet them and get a photo too!

They'll be at the following locations:



Wednesday, July 1st from 4pm-7pm at Megaplex Jordan Commons

Thursday, July 2nd from 2pm-5pm at Monster Jam

Friday, July 3rd from 11am-5pm at Monster Jam

Saturday, July 4th from 11am-5pm at Monster Jam

Sunday, July 5th from 11am-3pm at Discovery Gateway

Meet & greet with the characters are free, but some of the locations require venue/ event admission.

"PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie" follows the pups after their ship gets caught in a mysterious storm and they crash-land on an uncharted tropical island filled with dinosaurs.

They meet Rex, a pup who has been stranded on the island for years and has become an expert in all things dino-related.

When the PAW Patrol's archrival, Mayor Humdinger, begins recklessly mining in hopes of exploiting the island for its natural resources, he inadvertently causes a huge, dormant volcano to erupt.

The PAW Patrol pups are thrown into a series of high-stakes, dino-sized rescues bigger than anything they've done before, as they must stop Humdinger before everything on the island goes extinct.

You can learn more at pawpatrol.movie.