You can see the classic Stephen King story "Carrie" on stage

You can now see the classic Stephen King story "Carrie" on stage in Salt Lake City just in time for Halloween.

"Carrie: The Musical" is based on the iconic novel about a teenage outcast who longs to fit in.

At school she's bullied and at home she's dominated by her controlling mother.

But, what no one knows is that Carrie has a special hidden power, and it awakens and leads to a bloody incident.

It will be presented at MadKing's Fellowship Theater at the Gateway Mall, 167 S. Rio Grande St., from Oct. 15 to Oct. 25, with 7 p.m. evening performances, and 3 p.m. Sunday matinees.

You can get your tickets at madkingproductionslc.com/carrie-the-musical.