You can spend a night in a Pit House at Fremont Indian State Park

Our next stop on our Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE is at the Fremont Indian State Park in Central Utah.

Ashley Hawk talked with Park Manager Elizabeth Nagengast-Stevens who says the State Park came about after the discovery of a large Fremont Indian village and it has 3,000 rock part panels.

She suggests starting your visit at the Visitor Center and Museum, which she calls the "heart of the park". You can meet staff, receive information for your visit and get a road map to plan your day.

Speaking of the museum, it's getting a new space with new exhibits and artifacts for the first time in 40 years this fall!

Once you start out to see the rock art, you can choose the hike you want.

Assistant Park Manager Koye Willis says there are quick 30-minute, half-mile hikes all the way to longer six or seven mile hikes.

Along the way, you can enjoy rock art that's 1,000 to 2,000 years old.

Fremont Indian State Park also offers lodging, including a very unique option. You can stay in a Pit House, which is the structure the Fremont would have lived in 1,000 years ago.

Koye explained that it's called a Pit House because Native Americans would dig a pit in the ground to keep it cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter.

They also offer Teepees that you can stay in, cabins and two campgrounds too.

Fremont is also a designated Dark Sky Park so it offers awe-inspiring views of the night sky.

You can find all the information at stateparks.utah.gov/parks/fremont-indian.

Remember to take along your Lifetime products like coolers and tables and chairs to have a fun and safe visit at any one of Utah's 46 state parks.