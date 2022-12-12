You still have time to be there for A Kurt Bestor Christmas in SLC

Kurt Bestor Christmas is celebrating 35 years of entertaining Utah audiences.

He joined us in studio to play his arrangement of "I'll Be Home for Christmas". Kurt was on the fluglehorn and Jenny played keyboard.

You still have time to get your tickets for the Salt Lake City shows, which are are at Eccles Theatre on December 15, 16, 17, with two shows on the 17.

This year's special guests are Tony Award-winning Lisa Hopkins Seegmiller as headliner and also featuring other Kurt Bestor Friends including award-winning pianist Josh Wright premiering a new piano duet with Bestor, soloists from the One Voice Children's Choir singing the haunting and iconic "Prayer of the Children", and two young violinists performing a new composition by Bestor - Ukrainian Christmas.

You'll also be able to purchase a remastered of the first-ever Airus Christmas CD. This is the album that started it all and is still the most popular. That will be available at all Kurt Bestor Christmas shows and via streaming.

Also in celebration of 35 years - the first ever VIP reception hosted by Cache Valley Bank, 60 minutes prior to each show. This includes a commemorative CD, autograph, photos and VIP lanyard. You can add this to your ticket at ArtTix.org.

Ticket prices start at about $45 and you can get them at live-at-the-eccles.com or ArtTix.org.

