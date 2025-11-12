You'll get into the holiday spirit in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Thanksgiving Point's Ashton Gardens will be transformed into Luminaria starting on Thursday, November 13, 2025. 50 acres of the Garden will be filled with 8-million lights, larger-than-life toys and ornaments and snow globes too. Click here for more information.

Follow the "Yellow Brick Road" to a magical night at The Wizard of Oz in Concert. The Utah Symphony will bring the iconic movie score to life with Dorothy, Toto and the rest of the gang on a big screen. This concert is at Abravanel Hall both Friday, November 14 and Saturday, November 15, 2025. Click here for more information.

The Salt Lake Family Christmas Gift Show is Thursday, November 13 through Saturday, November 15, 2025 at the Mountain America Expo Center. There will be hundreds of booths to shop and there's also Santa, entertainment and an "artists in action" area. Click here for more information.

Ice skating begins and the holiday tree will be lit at Millcreek Common on Friday, November 14, 2025. To help you get into the holiday spirit, cookies and hot cocoa will be served at 6pm. Click here for more information.

Step into South Jordan's newest holiday tradition - a walk-through light show that transforms the Ballpark at America First Square into a winter wonderland of lights, music and interactive fun. You can walk the bases, stand on the field, and get up close to the 60-foot Christmas tree synchronized to holiday music. Click here for more information.

In the town of Price there's an annual tree lighting celebration on Friday, November 14 2025 at the Peace Gardens. There will also be performances from local dancers, festive lights and lots of holiday cheer. After the tree lighting, take a stroll down main street to enjoy delicious treats and admire beautifully decorated trees donated by the community. Click here for more information.

There's an all-inclusive family fun fest and resource fair on Saturday, November 15, 2025 in Sandy. This "Fall is for All" free festival features games, treats,music and sensory-friendly fun. Click here for more information.

A large animated drive-through light show is opening for the season on Saturday, October 15, 2025. The World of Illumination's theme this year is Enchanted Safari. So, stock your car with treats and head to the Utah State Fairpark for an adventure unlike anything else. Click here for more information.

On Sunday, November 16, 2025, you're invited to a Hanukkah Market at the Jewish Community Center in Salt Lake. Everyone's welcome to join for a day of shopping, food and entertainment. Click here for more information.

