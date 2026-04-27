You're only 7 ingredients away from this Mango Sticky Rice recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Mango Sticky Rice

Ingredients



4–6 large ripe mangoes, sliced

2 cups glutinous (sweet) rice

2½ cups + 1/4 cup coconut milk, divided

2/3 cup sugar

½ tsp kosher salt

2 tsp cornstarch

Sesame seeds (for garnish)

Directions

1. Rinse rice under running water until most of the starch is removed.

2. Place rice in a bowl, cover with water, and soak at least 2 hours or overnight.

3. Steam rice for 20–22 minutes until tender. (Alternatively, use a mesh strainer over boiling water covered if no steamer is available.)

4. In a pot, bring 2 1/2 cups coconut milk, sugar, and salt to a boil. Remove 1 cup and set aside.

5. Mix cornstarch with 1/4 cup coconut milk and add to the pot. Simmer until slightly thickened. Set aside to drizzle over finished dessert.

6. Transfer cooked rice to a bowl and pour reserved c 1 cup coconut mixture over it. Stir gently to combine.

7. Cover and let sit 15–20 minutes to absorb.

8. Serve rice with sliced mango and drizzle with reserved coconut sauce.

9. Garnish with sesame seeds and enjoy.

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