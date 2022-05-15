Watch
Camping trailer accident causes traffic backup on I-15 near Point of the Mountain

Image - 2022-05-15T155636.816.jpg
UDOT
Traffic cameras show a camping trailer that rolled on northbound I-15 near Draper, and traffic backed up to Lehi.
Posted at 4:07 PM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 18:09:35-04

DRAPER, Utah — Anyone heading north through the Point of the Mountain area Sunday afternoon should expect some delays.

A camping trailer being hauled by an SUV rolled onto its side near 15800 South on northbound I-15.

The Utah Highway Patrol reports that the crash resulted in only minor injuries.

However, the trailer and vehicle are blocking multiple lanes, causing a "bottleneck"-like traffic backup between Draper and Lehi.

The Utah Department of Transportation said the scene is expected to be cleared by about 5 p.m.

Since the initial crash, which was reported shortly before 3 p.m., three additional crashes on northbound I-15 occurred within just a few miles south of the accident scene:

