Camping trailer accident causes traffic backup on I-15 near Point of the Mountain

DRAPER, Utah — Anyone heading north through the Point of the Mountain area Sunday afternoon should expect some delays.

A camping trailer being hauled by an SUV rolled onto its side near 15800 South on northbound I-15.

The Utah Highway Patrol reports that the crash resulted in only minor injuries.

However, the trailer and vehicle are blocking multiple lanes, causing a "bottleneck"-like traffic backup between Draper and Lehi.

The Utah Department of Transportation said the scene is expected to be cleared by about 5 p.m.

Since the initial crash, which was reported shortly before 3 p.m., three additional crashes on northbound I-15 occurred within just a few miles south of the accident scene:

Crash

NB I-15 at MP 284 (SR-92 Exit) Utah Co.

Left Shoulder

Est. Clearance Time: 4:08 PM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) May 15, 2022

Crash

NB I-15 at MP 283 (Lehi) Utah Co.

Right Shoulder

Est. Clearance Time: 4:13 PM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) May 15, 2022