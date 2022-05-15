Camping trailer accident causes traffic backup on I-15 near Point of the Mountain

DRAPER, Utah — Anyone heading north through the Point of the Mountain area Sunday afternoon should expect some delays.
A camping trailer being hauled by an SUV rolled onto its side near 15800 South on northbound I-15.
The Utah Highway Patrol reports that the crash resulted in only minor injuries.
READ: Motorcyclist dies after crash on I-15 near Centerville
However, the trailer and vehicle are blocking multiple lanes, causing a "bottleneck"-like traffic backup between Draper and Lehi.
The Utah Department of Transportation said the scene is expected to be cleared by about 5 p.m.
Since the initial crash, which was reported shortly before 3 p.m., three additional crashes on northbound I-15 occurred within just a few miles south of the accident scene:
Crash— UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) May 15, 2022
NB I-15 at MP 284 (SR-92 Exit) Utah Co.
Left Shoulder
Est. Clearance Time: 4:08 PM
For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm
Crash— UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) May 15, 2022
NB I-15 at MP 283 (Lehi) Utah Co.
Right Shoulder
Est. Clearance Time: 4:13 PM
For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm
Crash— UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) May 15, 2022
NB I-15 at MP 281 (Lehi) Utah Co.
Est. Clearance Time: 5:02 PM
For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm