Crash on Redwood Road leaves bicyclist with life-threatening injuries

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials in Salt Lake City say a person who was riding an e-bike near 500 South Redwood Road is fighting for their life following a collision with a passenger truck Monday morning.

According to Salt Lake City police, the crash happened at around 9:46 a.m.

What led up to the crash isn't known, but police say the driver of the truck stayed on the scene and is cooperating with officials. Due to the level of the bicyclist's injuries, the major crash team is going to be out in the area to investigate.

Right now, Redwood Road from 400 South to 500 South is closed in both directions. Officials expect the road to fully reopen by 1:30 p.m.

The name of the victim isn't known. FOX 13 News is in contact with police and will update this article when we learn more.