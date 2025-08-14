Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Power outage impacting Intermountain Medical Center in Murray

Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune
<b>Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.</b>
MURRAY, Utah — Officials with Intermountain Medical Center are working to restore power to the building after regular power service was lost at the facility on Thursday.

According to Intermountain Health, the outages happened just before noon the power went out. Currently, the facility is running on backup power for critical areas, including surgery, prep rooms, and the intensive care unit.

All other areas that are not critical have no power at this time.

Intermountain Health says they are working with the power company to return service as soon as possible. It isn't currently known what led to the outage.

