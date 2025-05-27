Deadly motorhome fire causing traffic delays in Mountain View Corridor

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person is dead and another in the hospital following a deadly motorhome fire that is still causing delays along the Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City. The names of the victims aren't being released at this time.

According to the West Valley City Police Department, they were first called about the fire at around 2:00 a.m. Officers say the driver and a passenger were inside the motorhome caught fire.

While that was happening, the motorhome was rolling downhill and began to fishtail. At that point, the passenger attempted to leave the home through the side door but was crushed when the motorhome began to roll. They died at the scene.

The driver, police say, was able to get out and was taken to the hospital with burns. Their current condition isn't known.

Police tell FOX 13 News that traffic in the area is being blocked due to their investigation. That closure is of 5600 West at 3700 South. Drivers are asked to use Mountain View Corridor or Bangerter Highway as a detour. However, due to the increase in traffic along those roads, there has been an increase in fender benders, which are also slowing traffic.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.