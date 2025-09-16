Drowsy driving suspected in crash that killed two on SR-50 in central Utah

FILLMORE, Utah — Drowsy driving and speeding are believed to be the cause behind a head-on crash that killed two in Utah on State Route 50 on Monday. Utah Highway Patrol says the crash is still under investigation, however.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, at about 4:54 p.m. Monday, a Ford F250 box truck was traveling east on SR-50 near mile marker 136. That is about 18 miles northeast of Fillmore.

At one point, the box truck crossed over into the westbound lane, hitting a motorcycle head-on. The 69-year-old male driver of the motorcycle and the 70-year-old female passenger were both thrown from the bike and died on impact. Their names haven't been released.

The male driver of the F250, who also hasn't been named, was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Investigators say speed and drowsy driving are suspected factors in the crash.