Driver killed, two people critical in school bus crash near Ephraim

EPHRAIM, Utah — A driver has died after his pickup truck collided with two school buses Friday night near Ephraim.

According to a press release from Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on US-89 about five miles north of Ephraim. The pickup truck was headed south when it drifted into the northbound lane, where two buses were carrying a combined total of 36 students and two drivers.

The pickup grazed the first bus, carrying 19 students, then struck the second bus head-on. The driver, a 43, year-old man, died at the scene. The 17 students and driver of the second bus were transported to a nearby hospital with various injuries, with two remaining in critical condition.

The two school buses belong to Wasatch Academy, a college-prepartory boarding school based in Mt. Pleasant.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the city of Mt. Pleasant extended condolences to the Wasatch Academy community.

"We are holding everyone involved close in our hearts and wishing for comfort, strength, and healing during this difficult time," the statement reads in part. "Our community stands with you and all involved."

Utah Highway Patrol says fatigued driving is suspected as the cause of the crash.