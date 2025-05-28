Farmington residents evacuated, street closed due to gas leak

FARMINGTON, Utah — A gas leak in Farmington has forced some residents out of their homes and closed down a couple blocks of Main Street while crews work on repairs.

According to Enbridge Gas, the leak was first reported at 9:30 a.m. following crews that were doing work on water lines in the area hitting and damaging a gas line.

Due to the line being broken, crews have shut down Main Street from 400 North to 200 North while repairs are made. Several residents in the area were also evacuated from their homes.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported from the leak and officials hope to have the roadway reopened in the next couple of hours.