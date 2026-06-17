German tourist dies following motorcycle crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Utah — A motorcyclist who was visiting family in Utah from Germany is dead following a crash on SR-24 in Wayne County on Tuesday. The rider has been identified as 59-year-old Udo Hubert Jumpers.

Utah Highway Patrol says that on Tuesday at around 2:07 p.m., Jumpers was traveling east on the highway when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road to the right.

Troopers say Jumpers was thrown from the motorcycle and hit a guardrail. He was wearing a helmet but died at the scene.

The roadway was closed for about an hour while an investigation took place.