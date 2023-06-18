I-15 brought to near-standstill in Utah County due to semitrailer crash

PROVO, Utah — Multiple lanes in both directions on I-15 in Provo are closed due to a semi-truck crash.

Utah Highway Patrol officials said the semitrailer overturned near 1460 North (between Orem University Parkway and Provo Center Street exits).

Traffic cameras from the Utah Department of Transportation show the wreckage of the trailer wrapped around a light pole in the freeway median. Debris from the trailer is also seen scattered along both sides of the freeway.

UHP troopers and fire engines have blocked off the four leftmost lanes on the southbound side, as well as two northbound lanes.

Live view of the scene below:

The truck was hauling a load of french fries and the driver suffered only minor injuries, UHP said.

UDOT tweeted that they expect to have the scene cleared around 8:30 p.m.

Crash

Both Directions NB/SB I-15 at MP 267 (N of Center St) Utah Co.

3 Left Lanes Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 8:32 PM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7e9Jm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) June 18, 2023

FOX 13 News will provide updates to this breaking news story as they become available.