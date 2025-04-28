I-15 to close in both directions in Davis County for 5 nights this week for bridge construction

FARMINGTON, Utah — This week, the Utah Department of Transportation is closing a stretch of Interstate 15 in both directions every weeknight, starting at 10 p.m.

UDOT is building a new interchange at Shepard Lane in Farmington, and construction crews are placing five beams on the bridge.

From Monday through Friday, the freeway will be completely closed between 200 North in Kaysville and Park Lane in Farmington. The closure will begin at 10 p.m., and it will reopen each morning at 6 a.m. — except for Saturday morning, when the freeway won't reopen until 10 a.m.

Northbound traffic will be diverted onto US-89 in Farmington, and southbound traffic will take a detour onto Main Street in Kaysville.

UDOT

UDOT says the new interchange is expected to be completed in late 2026. It will cross over Union Pacific and Utah Transit Authority tracks to create a new connection from I-15 to local roads. Officials also say it will "improve pedestrian and bike connectivity along Park Lane, and the ramps associated with I-15, US-89, and Legacy Parkway."