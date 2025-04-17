I-15 to close in both directions north of SLC starting Friday night

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Starting Friday night, the Utah Department of Transportation will be closing Interstate 15 in Davis County overnight to place beams on a new I-15 interchange in Farmington. The closures will take place over 5 nights.

I-15 between 200 North and Park Lane will be closed in both directions during the following times:



Friday, April 18: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Monday, April 21 through Thursday, April 24: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Friday, April 25: 10 p.m. to 10 a.m.



During the closures, traffic will be detoured to U.S. Highway 89 and Main Street in Kaysville. UDOT says drivers during the closures should plan for heavy travel delays in the area. Residents nearby may also experience increased noise, dust, truck traffic, and vibration from the work.



See the detours that will be in place during construction

FOX 13 News

The project is aiming to reduce congestion and enhance safety along the interstate by building a new interchange at Shepard Lane. Not only will the interchange cross over Union Pacific Railroad and Utah Transit Authority tracks to create another connection to local roads, but it will also improve pedestrian and bike connectivity along Park Lane and the ramps associated with I-15, US-89, and Legacy Parkway.

Officials hope to open the new interchange in late 2026.