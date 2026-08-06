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I-15 to shut down in Davis County during overnight closure

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UDOT
Shepard Lane Interchange.png
Posted

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Drivers in Davis County who plan to use Interstate 15 during an overnight portion of the weekend need to plan on alternate routes.

Starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, the Utah Department of Transportation will fully shut down all southbound lanes of I-15 between 200 North in Kaysville and Park Lane in Farmington.

While northbound traffic will remain open, it will be reduced to one lane.

The highway is expected to reopen on Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

According to UDOT, the closure will allow crews to remove overnight signs on the highway as part of the Shepard Lane Improved project, which will build a new interchange in that area of Farmington.

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