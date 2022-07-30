I-80 partially closed in Parleys Canyon due to crash

SALT LAKE CITY — A crash on Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon has closed down multiple lanes in both directions Friday night.

The crash occurred on westbound I-80 near milepost 136, which is east of Mountain Dell Reservoir and west of Parleys Summit.

Utah Highway Patrol announced around 7 p.m. that three lanes on the westbound side were closed, as well as all four eastbound lanes.

The Utah Department of Transportation's traffic cameras (seen below) in the area later showed just the left westbound lane closed, with traffic flowing past in the remaining two lanes. On the eastbound side, all four lanes were still closed as of 8 p.m., and traffic was slowly moving past the blockade on the right shoulder.

UDOT cameras showed traffic backed up for about 2-3 miles in each direction. The scene is expected to be cleared around 11 p.m., according to udottraffic.utah.gov.

Details about the crash, such as any injuries or why the four eastbound lanes were closed, were not immediately available. FOX 13 News has reached out to UHP officials for information.