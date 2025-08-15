Lane of westbound I-70 closed following semi fatally striking concrete barrier

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol says that the left lane of westbound I-70 in Sevier County will be closed for several hours following a semi striking the concrete barrier of the roadway and killing the driver.

The crash happened before 5:30 a.m. Friday morning near mile marker 16. According to troopers, the semi struck the barrier and rolled.

The name of the driver killed isn't being released at this time. It is also unclear what led to the truck striking the barrier.

Troopers say they believe only one person was in the truck at the time of the crash. What the truck was hauling isn't known.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.