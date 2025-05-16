Man in critical condition after being hit by train in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One man is in critical condition after he was hit by a train early Friday morning in Salt Lake City. The man's name hasn't been released.

According to Salt Lake City police, the crash happened at the train crossing located at 200 South and 700 West. Police say that when the man attempted to cross, a train collided with him.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

700 West is currently closed from 200 South to Jeremy Street. Officials say they expect that closure to last several hours.

