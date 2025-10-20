NB I-15 closed due to crash near Cedar City

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Drivers heading north on Interstate 15 near Cedar City should expect significant delays.

The Utah Department of Transportation reported at 7:55 p.m. that there was a crash on northbound I-15, about four miles south of Cedar City.

TRAFFIC CAMS: See a LIVE view of the area below

The northbound lanes are closed at milepost 54, and drivers are told to take Exit 51 for an alternate route.



Utah Highway Patrol said the crash was "serious" and involved multiple vehicles, but they could not confirm any injuries at this time.

UDOT said they expect the scene to be cleared by 10 p.m.