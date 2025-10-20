Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

NB I-15 closed due to crash near Cedar City

Image (3).jpg
UDOT
UDOT traffic camera shows a crash scene on I-15 near Cedar City
Image (3).jpg
Posted
and last updated

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Drivers heading north on Interstate 15 near Cedar City should expect significant delays.

The Utah Department of Transportation reported at 7:55 p.m. that there was a crash on northbound I-15, about four miles south of Cedar City.

TRAFFIC CAMS: See a LIVE view of the area below

The northbound lanes are closed at milepost 54, and drivers are told to take Exit 51 for an alternate route.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash was "serious" and involved multiple vehicles, but they could not confirm any injuries at this time.

UDOT said they expect the scene to be cleared by 10 p.m.

Recent Southern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere