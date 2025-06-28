Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Northbound I-15 closed due to trailer fire

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Drivers heading north on Interstate 15 in the South Salt Lake area should expect major delays after a truck and trailer caught fire on the freeway Saturday afternoon, forcing all northbound lanes to close temporarily.

Utah Highway Patrol officials initially said a semitrailer tipped over and caught fire around 4:20 p.m. However, witnesses and footage from the scene showed a pickup truck that was hauling a trailer.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but UHP said they believe it could have been a mechanical issue.

The driver did not suffer any major injuries, and no other vehicles were involved.

All northbound lanes were closed, then around 4:45 p.m., the carpool lane was opened to allow one lane of traffic through. UDOT does not yet have an estimated time that the scene will be fully cleared. Two total lanes were open as of 5:45 p.m.

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

