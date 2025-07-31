One killed following West Valley City crash believed to be caused by speeding

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person is dead after a chain reaction crash in West Valley City Wednesday night. The name of the victim isn't being released at this time.

According to West Valley City police, the crash happened around 7:00 p.m., near the intersection of Stanton Drive and 3500 South. Detectives say a vehicle was driving quickly through traffic when it struck a car from the rear.

The second vehicle then struck a third. The driver of the initial car was the only person in the vehicle and died at the scene. Police say he was wearing a seat belt and believe speed to be a factor in the crash.

The other vehicles involved in the crash only suffered minor damage, and the drivers weren't injured. 3500 South was closed for several hours Wednesday night from Stanton Drive to 4800 South while the investigation took place.