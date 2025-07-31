Family seeks help after losing loved ones in West Jordan house fire

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A woman who lost her sister, niece and nephew in a West Jordan house fire is facing challenges with memorial arrangements while navigating language barriers and immigration concerns.

Anais Bravo received the devastating call a few weeks ago that her sister Jaimar Bravo and her children, Georgina and Julian, had died in a house fire in West Jordan.

"The feeling is impossible to give a description. The way they were feeling when this was happening," Bravo said.

Bravo traveled from her home in New Jersey to Utah to handle memorial arrangements for her family members, but says she's encountered significant challenges.

"They don't actually give her any notice or update. She's just waiting for someone to help her to go through all of this and receive any news about what's going to happen," said Janice Leonard, a family support partner who is translating for Bravo.

That's when the Coastal Communities Family Success Center stepped in to provide assistance.

"She got in contact with me a few days ago, and she started to let me know what happened with her family," Leonard said. "Nobody was helping at that time."

Lisa Wilson, executive director with the center, which supports vulnerable families, said she noticed this story and the speculation around the family's immigration status.

"The family did everything right to come to America, they were in the process. They were supporting their family," Wilson said.

Bravo said her sister worked for Aust Manufacturing and had insurance through MetLife. She believes her sister had life insurance and hopes the company will provide more information soon.

"She's not a beneficiary, of course, and her parents are not here in the United States, they live in Venezuela. They're not allowed to come here either. There is no one else," Leonard explained.

Arranging for the remains to be transported is another concern. "They're going to need money to do that too, because it has a cost," Leonard added.

Despite these challenges, Bravo expressed gratitude for donations and hopes her loved ones can be returned to Venezuela to be with the rest of their family.

"You know, love and support is always best," Wilson said. "Pray for this family, we don't want this to happen in a community again."

Bravo says she'll continue doing everything she can to ensure her family receive the memorial they deserve.

A GoFundMe has been set up that you can support here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.