Salt Lake City asks residents for Fleet Block's future mural designs after demolition

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City is asking residents to take part in the upcoming design process for Fleet Block after the previous mural, dedicated to local and national people killed by police or died in custody, was demolished.

The city said they'll be hosting public conversations, workshops and on Aug. 11th will open up online public survey for community members to take part in.

Rae Duckworth told Fox 13 News her family member, Bobby Ray Duckworth" was one of the people painted on Fleet Block.

Salt Lake City Council to decide future for deteriorating Fleet Block mural:

The stretch of artwork stood for years between 300 and 400 west and 800 and 900 south. "The conversations are very heavy to navigate before they demolished the housing we had met with the city planners and a range of people to talk about the future of that block what it means to us," said Duckworth.

Salt Lake City encourages residents to participate in the planning process. They're planning to build a mixed-use development and an open space reflecting the city’s inclusion and belonging.

"We are very adamant about you know seeing those smiling faces again, no matter the version or no matter the commission of the art that is needed so we’ve asked for clarification on the complications because as a community we’ve done nothing but find resolution,” said Duckworth.

Duckworth asks that people keep the families that had loved ones depicted in the murals on Fleet Block, in mind as they hope to have those smiling faces to return to once again.