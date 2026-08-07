Helicopter crash confirmed by officials at Widemouth 2 Fire, two were on board

RICHFIELD, Utah — Officials have confirmed that a firefighting helicopter crash occurred in Richfield Friday morning in the area of Widemouth 2 Fire operations.

The FAA confirmed the helicopter was a Sikorsky S64 that crashed in Richfield at 10:00 a.m. with two people on board.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, with the NTSB in charge.

Cox visits communities impacted by the Widemouth 2 fire to offer state support:

Cox visits communities impacted by the Widemouth 2 fire to offer state support

On Thursday, Governor Spencer Cox visited Fillmore to see up close the megafire, estimated at more than 100,000 acres, and offer state support.

Cox also shared the following statement:

"Today personnel are responding to an incident regarding firefighting aviation near the Widemouth 2 Fire. Wildland firefighting is among the most dangerous jobs in the world. Today is a painful reminder of the extraordinary risks these brave men and women accept to protect us. We ask all Utahns to keep them in your prayers and to give investigators and emergency responders the time and space they need. We will share more information as it becomes available."

As of Friday, Widemouth 2 Fire has burned 106,450 acres and was estimated to be at 19% containment.

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