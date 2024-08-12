Rain, possible flooding causing delays across Utah roads, highways

LEHI, Utah — Heavy rain and possible flooding is causing multiple delays on Utah roadways during the afternoon commute Monday.

Storms rolled into central and northern Utah starting just after 3 p.m., with multiple crashes reported.

Watch LIVE below as I-15 traffic is slowed near Lehi:

Delays of over an hour are expected on southbound Interstate 15 from Point of the Mountain through Lehi due to the downpours, while lanes are closed on I-80 westbound in Parleys Canyon due to high water and crashes.

A Flood Advisory was in effect for Salt Lake, Wasatch and Utah counties, with all set to expire by 4:15 p.m. A separate flood advisory is in place until 6 p.m. in San Juan County.

High water is being reported near Magna at SR-201 and SR-202.

In Heber City, driers are being told to watch for high water on Main Street at 500 North.

The city of Herriman reported flooding in certain areas and has made sandbags available for residents on a first-come, first-served basis at Butterfield Park near the RV dump in the west parking lot at 6400 West.