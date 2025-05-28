Southbound Bangerter Highway to close this weekend for construction

SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers in the Salt Lake area will have to plan ahead for their travels this weekend as the southbound lanes of Bangerter Highway are set to close for construction. UDOT officials say significant delays can be expected in Riverton and Bluffdale.

Starting at 10:00 p.m. on May 30 through 5:00 a.m. on June 2, southbound Bangerter Highway will be completely closed from 12600 South to 2700 West for sewer work.

Other restrictions starting this weekend include:



One lane will be closed on westbound/northbound Bangerter Highway between 270 West and Redwood Road

No north or southbound travel on 2700 West at Bangerter Highway

No right turns for semi-trucks on southbound 2700 West onto westbound/northbound Bangerter Highway

Utah Department of Transportation

UDOT officials are recommending drivers detour via 12600 South and Redwood Road.

According to officials, two Bangerter projects in the area being closed are nearing significant milestones. Bridge beams at 13400 South are scheduled to be placed next week, and the bridge deck of the 2700 West bridge will be poured early this summer.

For more than a decade, UDOT has been working to eliminate stoplights on Bangerter Highway by converting intersections into interchanges. UDOT is currently focused on upgrading 4700 South, 9800 South, 13400 South, and 2700 West.