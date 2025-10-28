Southbound I-15 to shut down in Davis County over 3 nights

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — It will be a frightful sight for some Utah drivers on Interstate 15 leading up to Halloween and the days after.

The Utah Department of Transportation is warning of a full shutdown of all southbound I-15 lanes in Davis County between 200 North and Park Lane, to allow crews to remove overhead signs on the highway.

The first closure is scheduled for Thursday evening, starting at 10:15 p.m. and continuing until 5 a.m., with similar overnight shutdowns occurring on Saturday and Sunday.

During the highway closures, traffic will be detoured to the Park Lane interchange through 200 North and Main Street.