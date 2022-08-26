State Street near North Temple, Capitol Hill reopening earlier than expected after project's completion

SALT LAKE CITY — After a summer of detours, drivers traveling between downtown Salt Lake City and the Utah State Capitol will again be able to take the normal route several days earlier than expected.

Crews have spent months replacing a more than 100-year-old waterline on State Street between 1st Avenue and 200 North, replacing the 6-inch diameter pipe with a 12-inch pipe.

The Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities said the new 1,450-foot water line also included various sewer updates, updated five fire hydrants, and will add "resiliency to the greater Salt Lake City Water System."

Although the length of the new line and the project was less than two city blocks, it included partially closing the busy intersection of North Temple and State Street. Vehicles heading north were re-routed onto North Temple, then Main Street, while drivers heading east on North Temple could only turn right onto State Street.

The website for the "State Street Waterline Project" said the road was expected to reopen Wednesday (Aug. 31), but the department sent an email informing the public that crews had finished the remaining work earlier than expected, and all lanes in the work zone will be back open Friday by 5 p.m.