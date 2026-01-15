Three vehicles, including two law enforcement cars, involved in crash on I-15

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A crash that involved three vehicles, two of which belonged to law enforcement, on southbound I-15 is under investigation. The crash happened around 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

Utah Highway Patrol confirmed to FOX 13 News that the crash involved three vehicles, including a civilian's vehicle, an unmarked Unified Police Department vehicle, and a Utah Highway Patrol Trooper.

No injuries were reported from the crash, but officials did have to close off the southbound side of the interstate while they responded.

The crash is under investigation, and FOX 13 News has requested an update from officials.