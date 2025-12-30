Traffic alternating in Little Cottonwood Canyon following fatal crash

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — A fatal crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon is expected to bring delays for drivers on Tuesday morning. The age and gender of the victim haven't been released.

Utah Department of Transportation officials say that the crash on westbound SR-210 in the Seven Turns area has caused them to start an alternating traffic pattern through the canyon.

What caused the crash isn't currently known, but investigators tell FOX 13 News that the vehicle went off the roadway. UDOT first reported the crash at around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials to learn more and will update this article when more information is available.