Utah Highway Patrol advises drivers to use caution following several crashes

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Utah drivers are being advised to take their time and plan for weather-related delays after the Utah Highway Patrol reported several crashes Wednesday morning.

Troopers tell FOX 13 News that on I-80 in Tooele County, two semitrucks have blown over from the wind and are causing blockages on the interstate.

In Wasatch County, Utah Department of Transportation officials say a semi has jackknifed on Highway 40 and several cars have slid off the roadway.

And in Summit County, officials say multiple slide-off crashes have been reported on Highway 89 and Interstate 80 in the canyons.

Utah Highway Patrol says they are calling in additional resources to assist in areas being impacted by the weather, which they say is much of northern Utah.