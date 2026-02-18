Large power outages reported across Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of customers in Salt Lake County are without power as a new storm moved into northern Utah early Wednesday.

As of 4:45 a.m., Rocky Mountain Power reported over 15,000 locations had lost power, mainly in the southern portion of the county.

Crews were first notified of the main outage near Draper at approximately 3:15 a.m., and then minutes later at another outage in the Sandy area.

The outages come as the second of multiple storms moves into the state, bringing what is expected to be the first significant snowfall for the valley regions this winter.

According to Rocky Mountain Power, service is expected to be restored near Draper by noon, and possibly 3:30 p.m. in Sandy.

Officials have not said what caused the power outages.

