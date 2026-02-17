'Hanging on to a bucking bronco,' truckers fight brutal winds on I-80

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — The dangerous reputation of Interstate 80 is well known to truck drivers who travel through Utah.

“Out here is one of the worst places in the country, it really is,” said driver Will Bland.

“Very dangerous because you can hit another truck or another car,” added Jose Partida.

The conditions along the highway through the barren desert of western Utah became even more hazardous on Monday night and Tuesday morning when the high winds swept across Tooele County.

Two semi trucks tipped over due to the wind in the county overnight, and restrictions were put in place overnight to prevent other trucks from facing the same fate.

“We had high winds, it was between 60, 70 and maybe even 80 mph to the area,” explained Sgt. Jared Green, Utah Highway Patrol.

“[The tipped trucks] were either empty or had too light of a load because riding in this wind that you have out here in Utah and Wyoming, it’s like hanging on to a bucking bronco,” said Bland.

Bland travels around 12,000 miles a month and knows when to pull off the road if the winds are too strong.

“It’s like being on a ship on the ocean, you sway," he said, "you’ve got to slow down and be prepared for the conditions.”

The wind advisory brought him to the TA truck stop along the highway on Tuesday.

“Reason I’m here right now is I have an empty trailer; it’s too windy earlier today. I’m going to leave tonight when the winds slow down a little,” he said.

Bland wasn't the only one waiting out the wind at the truck stop.

“Moving from one side to the other side when the truck is very light, it’s easy to get off the freeway," Partida shared of his experiences.

In the end, it's better to be safe than sorry.

“There’s no load that’s more important than your life,” said Bland.