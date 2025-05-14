Watch Now
Wet roads lead to semi crash blocking lanes of I-215

SALT LAKE CITY — Wet roads are the cause behind a crash that is currently blocking TWO lanes of southbound I-215 near Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday.

Utah Highway Patrol officials tell FOX 13 News that there are no current injuries from the crash.

Troopers say that at around 10:16 a.m., the semi lost control on the road after it hit a wet spot. The truck crashed into the left side barrier of the interstate. No other vehicles were involved.

Utah Highway Patrol says some oil is leaking from the semi, and an incident management team is trying to contain and clean up the leak.

The road is expected to be reopened completely by 11:45 a.m.

