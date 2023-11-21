What's the status of UDOT's major lane re-striping project?

SALT LAKE CITY — With Utah's first significant winter storm of the season rolling in this weekend, many drivers found themselves unable to see the lines on the road.

This comes after news this summer of a major restriping project by the Utah Department of Transportation. They're improving the lane stripes on major freeways including I-15, I-215, I-80 and SR-201.

So, where does UDOT stand with that?

Draper resident Logan Seal was filling up at the pump when he spoke with FOX 13 News on Monday.

"It becomes incredibly difficult, especially if it has been raining like super heavy. So, like the past couple months, you can barely stay in your lane because you can’t see. It’s a huge problem," he said.

Aaron Robertson agreed, also speaking to FOX 13 News as he pumped gas.

"It’s a giant pain. Anytime it’s wet or a really good downpour, it’s really hard to see where the lines go. You kind of just trust the guy in front of you and hope for the best sometimes!" he said.

Both added that anything that can be done to help improve the situation would be welcome.

"This is a big $26 million project that we have to enhance our lane markings across the Wasatch Front," UDOT spokesman John Gleason said. "We’re wrapping up the portion of Utah County right now between about Lehi and Payson."

Gleason said they have seen some delays due to weather, but they were hoping to finish up the Utah County portion by working nights through the end of November.

They are planning to pause the project during the winter months, and then resume again in the spring with similar efforts in Salt Lake, Davis, and Summit counties.

"We’re widening the lane markings to about six inches, which is about 50 percent more than they are now," Gleason said. "It’s called tiger tail — it’s contrast striping, so you lay the white line and then there’s a black line that really makes the marking stand out and pop."

in addition to the $26 million project, the state legislature also approved $6 million a year to cover maintenance of the current lines.

"For us, it’s a commitment to safety. Making sure our lane markings are as visible and as durable as possible," Gleason said.

UDOT is also currently in the process of testing about 100 different striping products on US-84 in the Tremonton area as they continue to find the most ideal way to mark the lanes on major freeways here in the state.